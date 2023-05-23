Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating after man shot, injured in Fridley

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Fridley left one man injured Monday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of Osborne Road. There, a man was shot outside. He took himself to a nearby hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement then established a search for a suspect, but no one was located. The shooting is not believed to be random, officials said.

Fridley police and the sheriff's office are investigating.  

First published on May 23, 2023 / 9:41 AM

