Authorities investigating after man shot, injured in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Fridley left one man injured Monday.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of Osborne Road. There, a man was shot outside. He took himself to a nearby hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
MORE NEWS: 2 plead guilty in hourslong carjacking that began with fake cellphone sale
Law enforcement then established a search for a suspect, but no one was located. The shooting is not believed to be random, officials said.
Fridley police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.