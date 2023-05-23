2 plead guilty in hourslong carjacking that began with fake cellphone sale

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two Minneapolis men pleaded guilty Monday to a February carjacking in which they drove the victim around at gunpoint for several hours while trying to take money from his bank account.

Jamal Funchess, 18, and T'Shawn Palton, 21, each pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

According to the attorney's office, Funchess, Palton and a juvenile arranged a meeting with the victim in Columbia Heights under the guise of a cellphone sale. When the victim arrived, the juvenile hit him in the face with a gun, then he and Palton took control of the car and picked up Funchess.

While holding the victim in the backseat at gunpoint, the three perpetrators drove to various gas stations in the Twin Cities, trying to use the victim's credit cards to withdraw money.

The attorney's office said Funchess, Palton and the juvenile "openly talked about murdering" the victim before dropping him off in St. Paul and driving away in his car.

The victim called 911 at a nearby gas station, and police located Funchess, Palton and the juvenile in the stolen car using cellphone data.

A sentencing date for Palton and Funchess has not yet been set.