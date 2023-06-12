Authorities ID Wisconsin officers who shot, killed MN corrections officer during standoff

Man shot and killed in western Wis. standoff ID'd as MN corrections officer

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- The law enforcement officers who fatally shot a man during a standoff in western Wisconsin earlier this month have been identified.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Monday said Sgt. Chase Durand of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and New Richmond Police Department Officer Katie Chevrier shot and killed 42-year-old Tyler Abel on June 3. Abel was an officer with the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Authorities responded to Abel's house in Star Prairie Township, Wisconsin, on a domestic disturbance call, per St. Croix County officials. When he exited the house with a gun, Durand and Chevrier shot him. He died at the scene, and no one else was injured.

Durand and Chevrier are on standard administrative leave.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Durand was a New Richmond officer from 2014 to 2015, then joined the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. He also served with the Army National Guard.

Chevrier was with the Somerset Police Department from 2008 to 2014, worked in the St. Croix County Jail in 2013 and then joined New Richmond police.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Note: The video above originally aired June 5, 2023.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.