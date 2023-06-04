Authorities fatally shoot man holding rifle while responding to domestic disturbance call in western Wis.

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- Law enforcement officers in western Wisconsin shot and killed a man Saturday night after authorities said he confronted the officers with a rifle in his hand.

The police killing occurred after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance residence in Star Prairie Township around 10:45 p.m., per the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

The 911 caller said her husband was "out of control" and threatened to bring his gun out.

When St. Croix County deputies and officers from the New Richmond Police Department arrived, the woman was outside the residence. She told authorities her husband and two children were still inside the home.

The sheriff's office said the man was threatening police and deputies could see through a window he was holding a rifle.

According to the sheriff's office, the man "exited the residence with a long gun to confront the officers," and that's when a deputy and a New Richmond officer shot him. He died at the scene, and there were no other injuries.

Authorities did not name the man, but said he was a 42-year-old from New Richmond.

The two law enforcement officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.