Man shot and killed in western Wis. standoff ID'd as MN corrections officer

NEW RICHMOND, Minn. -- The 42-year-old man fatally shot by officers in a western Wisconsin standoff over the weekend has been identified as a Minnesota corrections officer.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections released a statement on Tyler Abel's death, calling it "both tragic and troubling." They say he was hired as a corrections officer in Minnesota in April 2022.

"He worked at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater where he was well-liked and highly regarded by many staff," the DOC said.

RELATED: Authorities fatally shoot man holding rifle while responding to domestic disturbance call in western Wis.

On Saturday night, authorities responded to Abel's house in Star Prairie Township on a domestic disturbance call, according to St. Croix County officials. Officials say Abel "exited the residence with a long gun to confront the officers," and that's when a deputy and a New Richmond officer shot him. He died at the scene, and there were no other injuries.

The two law enforcement officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating. When the investigation is completed, a report will be turned over to the St. Croix County Attorney's Office.

Community rattled by shooting

Chad Constantineau lives just up the road from where this shooting happened.

"I was at home with my kids and I just heard a bunch of sirens," said Constantineau.

After three Wisconsin law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in just the past two months, Constantineau feels for officers who are put in this tough situation.

"I think that's why the police are taking extra precautions right now for people who are waving around guns in our community," Constantineau said. "They're going to protect themselves and I think they have the right to."

On the Monday morning after the shooting, there was a somber feeling in downtown New Richmond, Wisconsin with this shooting top of most people's minds.

"Everybody's on edge a little bit," said Scott Martell, of St. Croix County, "It's terrible, it's terrible."

Martell says he's worried about irresponsible gun ownership in his community.

"I'm not anti-gun as far as hunters go, but the AK-47s that's kind of nonsense," said Martell. "Hopefully it doesn't happen again, but unfortunately it probably will."

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.