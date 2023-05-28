Aurora FC gets second straight shutout in 4-0 win over Chicago Dutch Lions

CHICAGO -- Minnesota Aurora FC shut out a second straight opponent and continued their scoring frenzy with a 4-0 win over Chicago Dutch Lions Saturday.

Aurora scored three of its goals in the first half, then added the fourth in the 89th minute.

"Starting games as strong as we can is huge," said Maya Hansen. "We're catching teams on their heels as much as we can. We've emphasized picking our moment about when to go forward."

Maya Hansen of Minnesota Aurora FC controls the ball against Chicago Dutch Lions. Minnesota Aurora FC

Hansen scored twice, and now has three goals and an assist on the season. Kennedy Faulknor also scored, and the final goal of the match was Mariah Nguyen's first of the season.

Aurora won its season opener 5-0 against Rochester FC.