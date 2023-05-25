Aurora FC opens season with 5-0 win over Rochester FC: "We were ruthless"

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Aurora FC opened the 2023 season on Wednesday with a commanding win over Rochester FC.

Aurora's Cat Rapp - who had three goals last season - scored two goals in the 5-0 win.

"With the players that we have, I believe we can be clinical and score," Rapp said. "How we played tonight, we were ruthless. If we continue doing that every game, there's no telling what could happen."

The team says there were over 5,100 fans in the stands at the TCO Stadium in Eagan.

"It was a really exciting night. The team enjoyed being back in this atmosphere with all our wonderful fans and the community behind us," head coach Nicole Lukic said.

The Aurora FC's next game is Saturday at the Chicago Dutch Lions. The team heads back to Eagan for a game against RKC Third Coast on Wednesday.