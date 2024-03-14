Shannon Gooden's girlfriend accused of straw purchasing weapons used in Burnsville first responder killings

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger and law enforcement officials announced an indictment Thursday in the Burnsville shooting that killed three first responders.

Ashley Dyrdahl is accused of straw purchasing the weapons used in the shooting, Luger's office said.

Dyrdahl "conspired with Shannon Cortez Gooden to place firearms in Gooden's hands, despite the fact Gooden could not legally own or possess firearms," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota alleges.

Drydahl was Gooden's on-again, off-again girlfriend. Police say Gooden killed Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand and paramedic Adam Finseth during a standoff last month.

The indictment alleges Dyrdahl bought five guns for Gooden between September 2023 and January 2024, including two AR-15-style weapons used during the standoff. Investigators say Gooden would instruct Dyrdahl on which firearms to buy, then she would carry out the purchases before giving them to Gooden.

Luger is speaking at 11 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis. He's joined by the Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann, Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and other law enforcement leaders.

Authorities were answering a domestic assault call when Gooden opened fire. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the investigating agency, said Gooden fired off more than 100 rounds during the standoff.

According to the indictment, Gooden was convicted of second-degree assault in Dakota County in 2008, which prevented him from legally owning guns. Dyrdahl knew Gooden's conviction precluded him from owning firearms, even writing a letter in 2020 in support of restoring his gun rights.

Gooden died by suicide after killing the first responders, authorities said.

WCCO discovered two of the guns used are being investigated as straw purchases. That's when someone buys a gun for someone who is prohibited from having one. In this case, firearms purchased by someone else ended up in Gooden's hands.

The U.S. Attorney's Office convened a federal grand jury in the investigation into the shooting. Noemi Torres was subpoenaed to testify on Tuesday. She's the mother of three of Gooden's children.

The public funeral for all three responders was held in late February.