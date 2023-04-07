"Art from the Inside" exhibit at Creators Space features art by Minnesota prisoners

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new art exhibit showcases artwork from inside Minnesota prisons.

A former corrections officer created the "Art from the Inside" program in memory of his friend and fallen officer Joseph Gomm. An inmate killed Gomm at Stillwater prison in 2018.

On the walls inside the Creators Space in St. Paul is artwork created by offenders serving time inside Minnesota prisons. There's a variety of paintings, drawings, knitting and sculptures.

"The majority of the artwork has been created in someone's cell, in confinement," Antonio Espinosa said.

Espinosa is a retired corrections officer and the founder of Art From the Inside.

"I was trying to figure out how to create healing in a system that was created for punishment," Espinosa said.

He says he saw the need to find a way to foster creativity and purpose while working at Stillwater Prison. The offenders buy their own supplies and submit their artwork to the program.

"I've been always amazed to see the kind of work that they do. And I tell them that you have talent, that you still have worth," Espinosa said.

The theme of the exhibit is identity -- how we see ourselves and how we see each other.

Ricardo Dominquez has artwork at the exhibit.

"Basically I wanted the piece to represent what I've seen and the time I did in prison while I was incarcerated and the things that I witnessed," Dominquez said.

Dominquez's passion for art started as a kid. It grew during his time in prison. Now out, he shows his works as art from the outside.

"This program has been my savior, it really has. It's kept me out of trouble. It's kept me focused and made my kids proud of me," Dominquez said.

They hope people learn from the exhibit and hope it sparks conversation.

"Just grateful to have the opportunity to show the community and my city I made a mistake but I'm doing something positive and trying to change my life," Dominquez said.

The exhibit runs through the end of April. Art is available to purchase. For times and to take a look at the artwork online, click here.

In a statement, the Department of Corrections told WCCO:

The Art From the Inside Program is incredibly transformational, inspirational and successful. Antonio Espinosa started the project just before the pandemic at Stillwater Prison where he worked for nearly 20 years as a corrections officer. The program has grown in popularity and is now in five of our facilities, including Stillwater, Shakopee, Rush Creek, Lino Lakes and Faribault. Since the program began, approximately 125 people incarcerated in our facilities have taken part in the program, creating nearly 240 pieces of art and displaying those pieces at 25 events. The program provides a much-needed outlet and a visual voice for the artists who are rediscovering their purpose while their inside and, at the same time, inspiring important conversations on the outside about the complexities of the criminal justice system.