Proposals to strengthen laws surrounding grooming get bipartisan support in House | WCCO Investigates

All week, WCCO has shared the story of a young woman speaking publicly about what she says happened to her in high school and her drive to create change. She wants to strengthen laws and policies surrounding grooming.

Hannah LoPresto has met with Republican Rep. Peggy Bennett. They shared their similar but separate experiences decades apart about what they call grooming and sexual assault in high school, and looked toward how they want to work together on legislation. Other lawmakers are weighing in.

LoPresto says her driving force in speaking up about what she calls grooming by her high school band director is to create change. She told police he sexually assaulted her on her last day of her senior year. A larger police investigation found "predatory grooming behavior," though no charges were ever filed in connection with the alleged "inappropriate relationships with students."

When LoPresto learned that, she says they asked if she had any questions.

"Immediately, my first questions were like, 'What else can I do? Like, is there anything else I can do?'" LoPresto said.

She got to work researching the law. She wants to require curriculum on consent and sexual abuse prevention, and to expand what the Department of Education can investigate, to reduce the burden of proof for having a teaching license revoked, to strengthen laws around mandated reporters. And to make grooming a standalone offense.

That led her to Bennett. The co-chair of the House Education Policy Committee is on board, working with LoPresto to achieve her goals.

"It's my favorite kind of legislation to get to the heart of things, especially when it comes to young people and kids," Bennett said. "I will fight hard with this. I know Hannah will, too, and I know a lot of my colleagues will because it's an important issue and we need to be addressing it better."

Bennett's counterpart on the committee, DFL Rep. Sydney Jordan, believes change is possible.

"This should never happen to anyone. It shouldn't have happened to this brave individual," Jordan said.

Jordan has worked on legislation around consent and notes the Minnesota Department of Education is currently looking at adopting statewide health standards. She says requiring consent education is on the table.

"I've spoken to many students, their parents, educators, who are all asking for this. It's not necessarily intuitive what a healthy relationship looks like, especially when you're young, especially if you haven't been taught what a healthy relationship looks like," Jordan said.

Jordan says the draft health standards will have a final public comment period later this year. She's says she committed to keeping kids safe.

"I think there's lots of different avenues here. It's always hard to pass legislation. These are ones that are definitely possible, and I think we should look into what she is proposing," Jordan said.

LoPresto also met with DFL Rep. Liz Reyer, who covers Eagan, last year. Reyer told WCCO:

"I want to thank Hannah for coming forward to share her experiences in order to protect other kids. It takes incredible courage and determination, and I applaud her for that. "I absolutely support the goals she outlined that address maltreatment reporting, sexual abuse prevention education, teacher licensing consequences, and criminal sexual predatory conduct. I'm currently working on each of these areas in discussion with non-partisan staff and legislators with expertise in these areas. Each portion is nuanced and has required deliberate and inclusive work, bringing stakeholders together to draft solutions that work as intended. My intent is to bring bipartisan legislation forward in the 2026 session."

"Getting here was the ultimate goal, really, to talk to lawmakers and see what's possible and to advocate not just for myself but for all the students I know who experience sexual violence each year," LoPresto said.

WCCO also reached out to members of the Senate Education Policy Committee and is awaiting their feedback.

Brett Benson, the band director in LoPresto's situation provided a statement: