Anoka's social district is getting ready for another busy summer

It's been a few years now since Anoka's Downtown Social District first started in 2023. It gives residents and visitors the chance to sip and stroll while supporting other local businesses.

Last fall, the council voted to extend the district turning it from a seasonal experiment to a year-round effort. Reg Chapman and Adam Del Rosso paid a visit to see how they're getting ready for another successful summer.

"50 small businesses right here in downtown Anoka that line Main Street and Second Avenue and Jackson," said Brandon Altenweg. "We really just collaborate all together to create these events that we have all summer, all year long, really."

Downtown Anoka was the birthplace of Minnesota's first social district. A way to spice up the experience for anyone who comes to check out the city.

Altenweg is the vice chair for Discover Anoka. He's also the owner of Amore Antiques. One of the shops within the district that allows drinks inside.

"There was really no stopping it right after that first summer. People loved it. People, it was, I think, a lot of novelty to it too," said Altenweg. "At first, people walking around, they just kind of thought they were cool, carrying their beverage around."

"On a busy Saturday afternoon, sitting here at Amore, right across the street from a brewery and Jackson Street with all the bars, is a constant flow of people with their social district beverages."

"I'll be honest with you, I've never had any issues at all with people coming in drunk or spilling. Everybody is really careful. I feel like, with all these antiques, you want people to be careful? Well, of course, right?"

There are rules to make sure everything runs smoothly. It's only from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and you have to be within the bounds of the district, which are marked by signs around town. You also have to buy the drink from participating establishments like MaGillycuddy's.

"For us, it's kind of important because we're a very tiny space, as you can see." Said Jackie Young, owner of MaGillycuddys. "It's great for people to come in, buy a drink, and go out and walk around, because then we're not being so full in here all the time."

"[The drink] has to be in a special glass. You cannot walk into another establishment or sit on their patios with those glasses. It's mainly like to go walk around, go shopping. There are stores that allow, and some stores that don't allow. There are signs on each door."

"I think it's great for Anoka. It brings people who have never been to Anoka before. It gives them something to do instead of just sit inside a bar."

"There's a designated area that actually goes all the way down there to Memorial Park," said Young. "There's really plenty of space for people to walk about. Lot of room. Yeah, you can walk and shop and on a beautiful day like today, it's perfect"

"Downtown Anoka is just thriving better than it ever has, with the antiques, the boutiques, the restaurants, the Sweet Treats, it's just a very fun environment," said Altenweg.