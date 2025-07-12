Anoka's social district has helped local businesses

Businesses say Anoka, Minnesota's Social District has helped them economically.

"Cheers!" said Steve Gorowsky and Dennis Angellotti, who came from Andover to attend the city's Riverfest on Saturday, while their wives shopped nearby.

"I saw the story earlier this year," said Gorowsky. "We've come down here a couple of times. We love it. I think it's a great concept."

That concept began on May 1st and ends on October 5th. It's where you can roam the town with a drink in hand, if purchased from a business.

"We ask them if they want it for here or to-go and a lot of people that are going to walk around by the dam and stuff, do take it to go," said Jackie Young, the owner of MaGillyCuddys.

"It has to be in one of those cups and then they can walk the designated district" said Pete Turok, the President of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce.

The cups are branded with the city's name and you can get them at any participating business.

"I's helped us because we're tiny little bar," Young added. "It's great when people can come in, buy a drink, leave and not take up space."

As with most things, there's another side of the story.

"Some people thought it was weird at first but it's grown on people," said Young.

In 2022, the Omnibus Liquor Bill that was signed into state law included a special provision for Anoka only. This allowed the city to establish a Social District.

Since, the Legislature has given the 'go' to Shakopee and Stillwater too, but not until this fall.

"It's a piece of the puzzle that gets everyone here and it's a piece we haven't had. Has it helped? It absolutely has," Turok added.

There's one thing several say to keep in mind.

"Drink responsibly and have a good time," Young told WCCO.

"I hope people are responsible," Angellotti added.

The Social District runs through October 5th. More information can be found here.