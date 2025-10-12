Anoka Social District wins over skeptics, goes year-round

Downtown Anoka business owners are singing the praises of the city's social district. Since its pilot program debut in 2023, it has allowed people to bring open alcohol to certain streets, sights and establishments during warmer months of the year.

"It's been really successful for the city of Anoka," said Anoka Mayor Erik Skogquist.

The seasonal success story has been so popular, that it is now being made a year round event.

"I think it's helped drive new people and some new traffic here," said Skogquist.

The district has won over one-time skeptics, like Ambi Wine Bar Server Madalyn Vermeer.

"All of us, I'll be honest, were like a little hesitant about it at first," said Vermeer. "It's been really cool for Anoka and like building the community and making it more like a popular place."

That success has stretched beyond bars and restaurants to Timeframes: a shop known for antiques, vintage and vinyl. Owner Davis Pearson said he found that allowing alcohol inside the store doubled foot traffic.

"I was definitely worried about people coming in that were a little bit tipsier than they should have been, knocking over something expensive," said Pearson. "They come in from the bars next door with their drink and then just kind of stroll around until they find something."

The Anoka Social District runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week, with one exception: No sipping and strolling during Halloween parades.