Blue Jays rally to beat Twins 9-8; Addison Barger hits go-ahead double in 8th

Addison Barger had a two-run double in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-8 on Wednesday night.

Toronto trailed 8-6 heading to the bottom of the eighth against reliever Génesis Cabrera, but pinch-hitter Ty France cut the deficit to one with his second home run of the season.

Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk chased Cabrera with a single and Michael Tonkin (2-1) walked George Springer before Barger doubled off the wall in right.

Davis Schneider homered twice and Andrés Giménez also connected for the Blue Jays. Toronto is 58-4 when scoring five or more.

Schneider hit a two-out homer in the second and a leadoff drive in the fourth in his third career multihomer game. The homers were his ninth and 10th.

Seranthony Domínguez (3-4) got two outs for the win and Jeff Hoffman finished for his 29th save in 36 chances.

Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Michael Chisholm/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Minnesota's Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs, and Brooks Lee and Luke Keaschall also hit solo blasts.

Buxton opened the game with his 16th career leadoff homer, then went deep again in the third. The homers were his 26th and 27th. It was Buxton's 16th career multihomer game.

Keaschall homered in the third, his fourth. Lee went deep in the fifth, his 14th.

Toronto's Daulton Varsho made a spectacular leaping catch to retire Lee in the third.

The Twins extended their club-record homer streak in Toronto top 23. . They've gone deep 45 times at Rogers Centre in a streak that began Aug. 26, 2017.

Twins: RHP Zebby Matthews (3-4, 5.30 ERA) was scheduled to start against San Diego on Friday night. The Padres had not announced a starter.

Blue Jays: RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 1.50 ERA) was expected to start at home against Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (15-5, 2.68) on Friday night.