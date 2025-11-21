Minnesota Catholic dance fundraiser supports healing of Annunciation Church

It's been nearly 3 months since a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

Two children were killed and 21 others were injured in the Aug. 27 shooting.

While the community continues to heal, a new effort is underway to support them.

On Friday night, the annual Catholic Jamboree brought hundreds of people together inside Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota.

The friendly dance showcase usually raises money for a charity. This year, the fundraiser will go toward establishing the Annunciation Wellness Fund, which will support hope and healing for the Annunciation community.

"It really impacted everybody, and to hear this going towards that is just everything," said Totino-Grace senior Maria Morrison.

Annunciation Principal Matthew DeBoer once walked the halls of Totino-Grace as a dean. Immediately following the tragedy, he said "When you pray, move your feet."

Totino-Grace Dance Coach Kristen Gagnon says this dance showcase is making a tangible difference. The Wellness Fund will support staff working hard to support students.

"Give them some time away, whether that is in massages or dance class or yoga, any sort of wellness to help bring [them] calm," Gagnon said.

Over $6,500 was raised for a wellness fund for Annunciation staff.