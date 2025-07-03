Watch CBS News
Annie's Parlour in Dinkytown shuts its doors for good just one year after reopening

More than 50 years after it first opened its doors, Annie's Parlour in Minneapolis closed for good on Wednesday.

"We looked things over and we made a decision Monday afternoon," said Tony Rimarcik, co-owner of Annie's Parlour.

The signature family-owned spot in Dinkytown was known for burgers, malts and its special place within the University of Minnesota community.

"It's very much a place tied to the neighborhood, and the university, and the students," Rimarcik said.

Annie's Parlour closed during the pandemic and reopened last year. 

The most recent closure is due to a fall in student foot traffic, Rimarcik said.

The parking in the area is terrible, with construction making it worse, Rimarcik added. There's also a perception of crime in Dinkytown, Rimarcik said, but he believes that is overblown by some.

"We simply are going to lose more money being open than being closed," Rimarcik said.

Palmer's Bar in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood announced on Wednesday that it is also closing its doors, after nearly 120 years.

