Storied Minneapolis dive Palmer's Bar closing in September

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota.
Anthony Bettin

CBS Minnesota

Palmer's Bar, a mainstay in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, will close after more than a century of serving drinks.

The bar made the announcement on social media Wednesday night.

"This has been an incredibly difficult but necessary decision and we are devastated to do so," the bar said. "Please join us in saying goodbye to a West Bank institution, raise a glass to all the good times and great people, and make it a last summer to remember here at Palmer's Bar."

Palmer's, which has been open since 1906, will go dark on Sept. 14.

The bar started as a beer hall for laborers owned by the Minneapolis Brewing Company, according to its owners. It has borne the Palmer's name for more than 50 years.

Palmer's made Esquire Magazine's Best Bars in America list multiple times.

