Amtrak route through St. Paul suspended ahead of possible strike
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Amtrak is canceling several long-distance trips because rail workers who maintain the routes may strike soon.
One of those routes, the Empire Builder, passes through St. Paul.
The strike could have a big impact on travel plans for hundreds of thousands of people, but that's just part of it.
It could cause even more supply-chain disruptions and cost the U.S. economy about $2 billion per day in lost productivity, according to the American Association of Railroads.
Friday is the deadline for unions and the rail companies to reach a deal.
