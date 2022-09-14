Watch CBS News
Amtrak route through St. Paul suspended ahead of possible strike

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Amtrak is canceling several long-distance trips because rail workers who maintain the routes may strike soon.

One of those routes, the Empire Builder, passes through St. Paul.

The strike could have a big impact on travel plans for hundreds of thousands of people, but that's just part of it.

It could cause even more supply-chain disruptions and cost the U.S. economy about $2 billion per day in lost productivity, according to the American Association of Railroads.

Friday is the deadline for unions and the rail companies to reach a deal.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 10:17 PM

