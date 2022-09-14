Amtrak route through St. Paul suspended ahead of possible strike

Amtrak route through St. Paul suspended ahead of possible strike

Amtrak route through St. Paul suspended ahead of possible strike

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Amtrak is canceling several long-distance trips because rail workers who maintain the routes may strike soon.

One of those routes, the Empire Builder, passes through St. Paul.

The strike could have a big impact on travel plans for hundreds of thousands of people, but that's just part of it.

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It could cause even more supply-chain disruptions and cost the U.S. economy about $2 billion per day in lost productivity, according to the American Association of Railroads.

Friday is the deadline for unions and the rail companies to reach a deal.