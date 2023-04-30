Amber Pospisil pleads no contest in drunken wrong-way crash that killed Minnesota guitarist

HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman was convicted Thursday in a drunken wrong-way crash in Wisconsin that killed a Minnesota musician last fall.

Amber Pospisil pleaded no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, court records show. Three other charges against her were dismissed.

Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. Traffic camera video showed Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.

Investigators said Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Investigators also said she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on.

Pospisil's sentencing is scheduled for July 14.