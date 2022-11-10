Watch CBS News
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"

By WCCO Staff

HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.

Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." 

Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.   

Mark Filbrant

Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.

Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.

