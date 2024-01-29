Charges: Man dressed like UPS worker killed 3 inside Coon Rapids home

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A 37-year-old Fridley man was allegedly dressed as a UPS worker before fatally shooting three people inside a Coon Rapids home last week.

Alonzo Mingo was charged on Monday in Anoka County District Court with three felony counts of second-degree murder in connection to Friday's killings.

According to the county sheriff's office, authorities received a 911 call at approximately 12:24 p.m. with "sounds of a disturbance in the background." Coon Rapids police, Blaine police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest.

Upon arrival, responders found three dead people inside the home. The family told WCCO they include 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Trejo and her husband, 39-year-old Mario Trejo. Shannon Patricia Trejo's 20-year-old son, Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth, was also killed. Authorities confirmed their identities on Monday.

Family members said a 2- and a 4-year-old were inside the home at the time of the murders. They were Shannon and Mario's two young sons. They were reunited with family on Sunday.

On the same day, officials announced a suspect was taken into custody, later identified as Mingo.

Alonzo Mingo Anoka County

Charges: Mingo wore UPS uniform, entered home with others

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived they found a deceased man in the doorway of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A broken firearm magazine and several loose rounds of ammunition were discovered near his body.

A second deceased man was in an office area while the deceased woman was found in a bedroom. Both also had apparent gunshot wounds to their heads.

In the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance video from across the street and from inside the residence. A camera from across the street showed three suspects arriving in a vehicle and entering the house at 12:21 p.m. Two of the suspects were wearing clothing similar to UPS delivery drivers and one had a cardboard box as if delivering a package. All three entered the house and exited seven minutes later.

The charges say surveillance video from the residence showed Mingo holding a man and woman at gunpoint and demanding money. Later, Mingo is allegedly seen fatally shooting the woman. The young children at the house witnessed at least the shooting of the woman.

Mingo was arrested later that day after being pulled over in his vehicle in Fridley. Officials say they found UPS clothing in a backpack inside the vehicle.

Mingo allegedly told detectives that he never worked at UPS, but an investigation discovered he had worked there until early January.

Investigators also analyzed fingerprints from the cardboard box carried into the home and left at the residence. Officials say the fingerprints were confirmed to match Mingo's.

Mingo appeared in court Monday for an initial appearance where bail was set at $500,000.

If convicted, Mingo could face up to 40 years in prison.