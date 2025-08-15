Minnesota DNR hopes to find positives after Alice Lake drains due to "mechanical issue"

Nearly a week after a mechanical failure led to millions of gallons of water dumping out of Alice Lake at William O'Brien State Park, Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources is trying to focus on the positive.

The state agency is also working to learn how other parks can prevent similar malfunctions.

A broken valve prevented park staff from closing a water control structure after they opened it to drain excess rainwater. On Friday, DNR staff told WCCO the valve should have been replaced nearly 30 years ago.

Other parks across the state currently have similar, aging infrastructure. To replace the dozens of necessary parts would cost nearly $20 million.

The DNR is not setting a timetable on when water could be back, but says meetings are happening across the agency to discuss using this time to eradicate invasive weeds and replace them with native grasses – something that couldn't happen under 9 feet of water.

Staff are also working to create a plan to make any replacement "climate resilient," as increased rainfall could pose more wear and tear on the system.

"It's an extremely unfortunate situation, what happened here, but it's an opportunity to step back, reset and think about what we can create for the future that will be better," said Rachel Hopper, visitor services and outreach manager with Minnesota's DNR. "The plan as of right now is to restore the lake."

Note: The above video first aired on Aug. 11, 2025.

