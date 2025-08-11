Alice Lake in William O'Brien State Park drained due to "mechanical issue," DNR says

St. Paul still recovering from cyberattack, and more headlines

Officials are working to restore a lake northeast of the Twin Cities after a "mechanical issue" caused nearly all the water to drain.

Alice Lake in William O'Brien State Park is typically 9 feet deep and stretches 26 acres, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. However recent rains caused the water level to rise and flow over into the St. Croix River.

WCCO

The department said staff were working to drain some of the excess water from the lake but an issue with its "water control structure" caused it to drain almost completely.

"Due to a mechanical issue, the control structure valve is stuck open, which has caused the lake to drain to much lower levels," said DNR spokesperson Sara Berhow.

Berhow added that staff are working on next steps to "repair the control structure and restore the lake."

WCCO

Alice Lake is known for its wide variety of fish. The DNR says anglers can find bluegill, largemouth bass, northern pikes and walleyes among other varieties.

WCCO crews however saw fish dying in the drained lake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.