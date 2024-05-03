Alexandria police search for armed bank robbery suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a central Minnesota bank on Thursday.

Alexandria police say they were tipped off to a robbery in progress at about 4:24 p.m. at Bremer Bank off Broadway Street and Seventh Avenue West.

Alexandria Police

Police say the suspect, who is said to have been armed during the robbery, fled with "an undisclosed amount of cash" despite law enforcement setting up a perimeter along Broadway Street. A K9 with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was also unable to track him.

At 9 p.m. on Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Nokomis Street near Alexandria Technical and Community College, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 320-763-6631.