Alexandria police search for armed bank robbery suspect

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a central Minnesota bank on Thursday.

Alexandria police say they were tipped off to a robbery in progress at about 4:24 p.m. at Bremer Bank off Broadway Street and Seventh Avenue West.

alexandria-armed-robbery-suspect.jpg
Alexandria Police

Police say the suspect, who is said to have been armed during the robbery, fled with "an undisclosed amount of cash" despite law enforcement setting up a perimeter along Broadway Street. A K9 with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was also unable to track him.

At 9 p.m. on Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Nokomis Street near Alexandria Technical and Community College, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 320-763-6631.

