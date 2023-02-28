After rainy, slushy Monday, metro residents worry about icy Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The rain, ice and slush Monday made sidewalks precarious for people walking in the metro.

A concern going forward is wet streets freezing overnight, creating an icy morning commute.

Annie Condon dug through the snow covering her St. Paul street's storm drain in hopes of making her sidewalk passable again.

"The standing water was maybe 3, 4 inches in places, and the entrances to sidewalks, if you can get over the hump of the snow, was really deep in water," Condon said.

Daelah Schneider was walking in the streets to try to avoid ice.

"I almost fell twice today," Schneider said. "It's [when] walking down the sidewalks because it's ice, but it's still watery, so it's slippery."

St. Paul sewer crews responded to about 50 calls of flooded streets Monday and cleared a path for the storm gutters.

"Getting it open in just a couple places to let that water drain through will make all the difference in the world on your street, and it will definitely help prevent it from freezing overnight and creating ice," said Lisa Hiebert with St. Paul Public Works.