Watch CBS News
Weather

After rainy, slushy Monday, metro residents worry about icy Tuesday

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

After rainy, slushy Monday, metro residents worry about icy Tuesday
After rainy, slushy Monday, metro residents worry about icy Tuesday 01:57

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The rain, ice and slush Monday made sidewalks precarious for people walking in the metro.

A concern going forward is wet streets freezing overnight, creating an icy morning commute.

Annie Condon dug through the snow covering her St. Paul street's storm drain in hopes of making her sidewalk passable again.

"The standing water was maybe 3, 4 inches in places, and the entrances to sidewalks, if you can get over the hump of the snow, was really deep in water," Condon said.  

10p-pkg-icy-mess-tips-wcco2xg1.jpg
CBS

Daelah Schneider was walking in the streets to try to avoid ice.

"I almost fell twice today," Schneider said. "It's [when] walking down the sidewalks because it's ice, but it's still watery, so it's slippery."

St. Paul sewer crews responded to about 50 calls of flooded streets Monday and cleared a path for the storm gutters.

"Getting it open in just a couple places to let that water drain through will make all the difference in the world on your street, and it will definitely help prevent it from freezing overnight and creating ice," said Lisa Hiebert with St. Paul Public Works.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.