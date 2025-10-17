Minneapolis breaks ground on 95-unit affordable housing project

More apartments are coming to Minneapolis, and top leaders say they can't come fast enough.

Developers are breaking ground Friday on a major project on the city's southeast side. It used to be a storage site for Minneapolis public works, but in less than a year, they'll be leasing out 95 apartments all considered to be affordable housing.

It's just the latest project to add housing in Minnepolis. The new site will be called "Snelling Yards."

"We want more people to be able to live and age in grace in a great city. Minneapolis is a special place and the more affordable units we provide the more people that are able to live here," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

A state agency told lawmakers last spring that there's a shortage of 100,000 homes statewide when it comes to affordable housing. The Twin Cities Housing Alliance says that locally, the city needs to add about 18,000 units each year to stay on track.

