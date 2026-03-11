Former Vikings star Adrian Peterson pleads guilty to DWI, must perform community service

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson last week pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and will avoid jail time by serving 30 hours of community service.

Peterson was arrested in Richfield, Minnesota, on April 25. Court documents said he was going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit and blew a .14 during a roadside breathalyzer test.

He was arrested just hours after a Draft Party at U.S. Bank Stadium, where he did a media interview talking about his work with young athletes and how much he misses playing.

According to court filings, the 40-year-old was sentenced to 90 days in jail, of which 85 days were stayed for a year. He got credit for one day he already served, and in lieu of spending the time in jail, was sentenced to 30 hours of community service.

A seven-time Pro Bowl running back and former NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the year, Peterson has had other legal problems over the years.

In December 2024, two warrants were issued for his arrest for failure to appear in court in Texas regarding child support cases.

In 2014, Peterson was also arrested for assault for using a wooden switch to punish his 4-year-old son. He reached a plea agreement in that case, paying a $4,000 fine and performing 80 hours of community service.