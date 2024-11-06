Jury now deliberating in trial of Adam Fravel, accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury

MANKATO, Minn. — The fate of Adam Fravel, the 30-year-old southeastern Minnesota man charged in the death of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, is now in a jury's hands.

Both the state and defense made closing arguments on Wednesday in a Mankato courtroom in the case of Fravel, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Kingsbury went missing in March 2023 after dropping off the two children she shared with Fravel at a Winona daycare. Fravel denied any involvement in her disappearance but was arrested in charged two days after her remains were found near his family's property in the town of Mabel near the Iowa border.

A major focus in the trial, which was moved to Blue Earth County after a successful petition from Fravel's attorneys with the aim of juror impartiality, were allegations of domestic violence perpetrated by Fravel during their seven-year relationship.

Kingsbury's family members testified that she accused him of strangling her in front of their children in 2021, and Kingsbury's friend had told investigations they witnessed Fravel strike her during a video call.

Part of the defense's closing arguments claimed there were no signs of any struggle inside the home Fravel and Kingsbury shared. During the trial, his team had also sought the removal of certain pieces of evidence, including photographs of passages from her journal.

The prosecution claimed there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Fravel was responsible for the death of Kingsbury and that he had this planned out, citing his alleged "obsession" with the murder of Gabby Petito and Kingsbury's burgeoning relationship with an old college friend.

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue until 9:30 p.m. and reconvene on Thursday morning if no verdict is reached.

Fravel faces a possible life sentence.



Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.