Jury seated in trial of Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury

July selection set to wrap up in trial of Madeline Kingsbury’s accused killer

MANKATO, Minn. — A jury has been seated and opening statements are expected to being Thursday in the trial of Adam Fravel, a 29-year-old man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury, who was his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children.

Jury selection took over a week, but the final juror was seated on Wednesday afternoon. In all, 12 jurors and five alternates were selected.

Kingsbury, 26, went missing in March of last year after dropping her kids off at a daycare in Winona. Hundreds of people searched for her, and eventually her remains were found two months later near the Iowa border.

Fravel was later charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection to her death.

In June, a Winona County judge granted Fravel's change of venue request due to "extensive pretrial publicity." On Oct. 7, 120 potential jurors made their way to the Blue Earth County Justice Center in Mankato.

The defense and prosecution had each potential juror fill out a 13-page questionnaire with general questions about where they lived, their occupation and about who they are as a person, as well as their hobbies and news consumption habits. The questionnaire also asks about their knowledge of the case, if they've formed an opinion on it or posted about it online.

Jury selection took longer than expected; opening statements were set to begin on Monday. They're now expected to begin on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.