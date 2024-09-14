Watch CBS News
Local News

5 injured, including 6-year-old girl, in suspected drunk driving crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Sept. 14, 2024
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Sept. 14, 2024 01:17

STACY, Minn. — A 6-year-old girl and four others were injured in a head-on crash in Stacy on Saturday. 

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Stacy Trail near Falcon Avenue. 

All five people involved in the crash needed medical attention. The 6-year-old was flown to a trauma center where she is in critical condition. 

The other four were take to area hospitals and are expected to survive. 

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Police arrested a man in connection to the incident.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.