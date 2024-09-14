5 injured, including 6-year-old girl, in suspected drunk driving crash

STACY, Minn. — A 6-year-old girl and four others were injured in a head-on crash in Stacy on Saturday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Stacy Trail near Falcon Avenue.

All five people involved in the crash needed medical attention. The 6-year-old was flown to a trauma center where she is in critical condition.

The other four were take to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Police arrested a man in connection to the incident.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is investigating.