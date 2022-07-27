56-year-old Willmar woman dies in collision with garbage truck

EDWARDS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 56-year-old woman was killed when her car collided with a garbage truck on Tuesday in a small town just 11 miles southwest of Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the crash at the intersection of 60th Street Southwest and 105th Avenue Southwest at approximately 9:44 a.m.

Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez of Willmar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the garbage truck driver, a 47-year-old man from Atwater, had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the KCSO.