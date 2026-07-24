4 arrested in fatal Farmington hit-and-run will be released without charges, officials say

Four people arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Farmington, Minnesota, that killed a 13-year-old boy will be released without charges Friday "pending further investigation," officials say

The Dakota County Attorney's Office said it must review the Minnesota State Patrol's crash reconstruction report before making a charging decision. That report could take up to 60 days to complete, the office said.

WCCO has reached out to the Farmington Police Department for more information.

The July 14 crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Dushane Parkway killed Sasha Balandin of Apple Valley, Minnesota. On Thursday, authorities announced the arrests and the recovery of the suspect vehicle. Farmington Police Captain Bob Sauter said local businesses sharing surveillance footage led to a break in the case.

Sasha Balandin's parents said he loved the outdoors.

"Sasha touched so many lives," said his mother, Elena Balandin.

His parents also hope to see a traffic light at the intersection where he was killed. Last year, 25-year-old Tyler Wrobel died in a crash in the same spot. A memorial to him still stands.

"That happened a year ago and nothing was done," Elena Balandin said. "Something was supposed to be done there."