Motorcyclist, 25, killed after being stuck by SUV in Farmington; 2 other injured

Riley Moser
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota.
Police south of the Twin Cities say a crash killed a motorcyclist and injured two others late Tuesday afternoon.

The Farmington Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 4:17 p.m. at the intersection of 212th Street West and Dushane Parkway.

An 82-year-old man in a 2006 Ford Freestyle had been driving west on 212th Street West when he went to turn south onto Dushane Parkway. That's when he crossed into the path of a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle that had been traveling eastbound on 212th Street West, according to the initial investigation.

Despite lifesaving measures, the motorcyclist — identified as 25-year-old Tyler Wrobel — died on the scene. Police say he had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries while the front seat passenger, an 82-year-old woman, was transported by LifeLink III air ambulance to HCMC with more serious injuries. Both had been wearing seat belts.

"I would ask the public to withhold speculation out of respect for both families involved in this incident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. Wrobel's family, and we wish the Schlotmans a speedy recovery," Deputy Police Chief Nate Siem said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

