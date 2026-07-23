Farmington police arrest 4 in hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old boy

Police in Farmington, Minnesota, arrested four people Wednesday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 13-year-old boy riding a bike.

Sasha Balandin, from Apple Valley, died from his injuries on the evening of July 14 after the crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Dushane Parkway.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal traffic accident, Farmington police said. Two others, a 24-year-old woman and 64-year-old woman, were booked for allegedly aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A 36-year-old man was also booked on suspicion of aiding and offender after the fact.

All four of the people arrested are from Farmington. Police also recovered the vehicle involved in the crash.

Farmington officials thanked the public for providing crucial information.

Balandin Family

Sasha Balandin's parents told WCCO that he loved fishing and the outdoors.

"Sasha touched so many lives," said his mother, Elena Balandin.

They also want to see a traffic light at the intersection where Balandin was hit. A separate memorial marks the spot where 25-year-old Tyler Wrobel died in a crash there last year.

"That happened a year ago and nothing was done," Elena Balandin said. "Something was supposed to be done there."

Note: The above video first aired on July 22.