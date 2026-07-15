Farmington police search for hit-and-run vehicle in crash that killed 13-year-old boy

Police in Farmington, Minnesota, are investigating a hit-and-run Tuesday evening that killed a 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 50 and Dushane Parkway, in front of McDonald's. Two boys were crossing Highway 50 on bicycles around 9:45 p.m. when a motorist traveling west struck the teenager.

The boy, from Apple Valley, died at the scene.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the car that hit the teenager. They believe it's a small black SUV with front-end or passenger-side damage. It is missing its passenger-side mirror, authorities say.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700.