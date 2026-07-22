Family of boy killed in Farmington hit-and-run seek answers: "You need to pay for your mistakes"

A family in Appley Valley, Minnesota, is asking for answers after their teenage son was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 50 and Dushane Parkway in Farmington around 9:45 p.m. on July 14, and say the driver left the scene. Thirteen-year-old Sasha Balandin died from his injuries.

Balandin's parents, Evgeniy and Elena, say they are still waiting for the phone call from police telling them the person responsible has been found and is in custody.

"No father or mother or any parent in the world should have to bury their kids," Evgeniy said.

They say the pain of losing their son is made even harder because the person responsible is living their life as if nothing happened.

"I mean it's not like a fly or a bug that you can hit and keep driving," Evgeniy said. "It's a human being and if you are a human, you have to have some sympathy."

Photos of Balandin play on loop inside the home where his smile brightened even the darkest days. His father says he made their home full.

"He was laughing all the time, playing all the time, goofing around all the time, just pure joy to have him," he said.

His mother says her son always had a smile on his face, loved fishing and being outdoors and was a child of God who made the decision to get baptized two years ago.

"Sasha touched so many lives," she said.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the car that hit the teenager. They believe it's a silver or gray 2008-2011 Ford Focus with front-end or passenger-side damage. It is missing its passenger-side mirror, authorities say.

"You need to pay for your mistakes, and you need to let the families grieve," Evgeniy said. "So, if you committed something like this, come forward."

The family is also calling for change at that intersection where Balandin was hit. A separate memorial marks the spot where 25-year-old Tyler Wrobel died in a crash there last year.

"That happened a year ago and nothing was done," Elena said. "Something was supposed to be done there."

The Balandins want to say a traffic light be installed there so no other family experiences the pain they are going through.

As they prepare to say goodbye, Balandin's family says they are finding comfort in the memories, including a video from his baptism.

The family hopes to create hats with the message "Look up for Sasha," as a way to honor their son. They want proceeds from the hats to go to the Farmington Police Department.

A fundraiser has been created to help support Balandin's family as they grieve his loss.

A spokesperson for Dakota County said in a statement last week, "We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the teenage bicyclist fatally struck in Farmington on July 14. Dakota County values safety — above all else — for the pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists traveling along our roadways. We will review crash information as it becomes available."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700.