What's the best way to handle the I-394/I-94 interchange?

It's a situation thousands of Twin Cities drivers face daily.

Many commuters know the Interstate 394 and Interstate 94 interchange seems to back up almost every afternoon.

And you face the choice: should you wait in the back of the line or try to get closer and swoop in?

So what should drivers do in a traffic backup? Good Question.

There are many reasons to hang out on the west side of the Twin Cities. But heading back toward the Minneapolis skyline can get ugly.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation told WCCO it's a tricky area because it leads into a tunnel that is only three lanes.

And because it's between the Basilica and Loring Park, expanding would be tricky, which leaves a dilemma for drivers.

It's a dilemma that comes up at Interstate 35 and I-94, too.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee said it's a question he's been asked time and again — and he gets it. He says it's best to wait it out.

"It's unfortunate, it's time-consuming, it's frustrating, but it's a lot better than having to cut in at the last second and creating a dangerous situation. No, we really don't recommend people cutting over," Lee said.

So despite the urge, he says what's worse for time is best for safety.

"Minnesota nice, drive nice, take your time and really plan ahead," Lee said.

This is different than the zipper merge. That's when two lanes merge into one point. In that case, MnDOT said cars should drive to the end point of the merge at regular speed, then alternate in zipper fashion.