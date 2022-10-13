Watch CBS News
2nd District candidates Craig, Kistner to debate Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- With just 25 days until the midterm elections, the candidates in one of the most closely watched races in the country will go head to head.

Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner will debate in Rosemount Thursday morning. They are running to represent Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

This race is a rematch from 2018, where Craig won. But it's now considered a toss up, and is one of a handful of races nationwide that could help decide which party controls the U.S. House.

Earlier this month, Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Party Now candidate in the 2nd District, died of heart complications. Secretary of State Steve Simon said the election will go on as scheduled in November.

