Signed into law: $240M bill dedicated to replacing lead pipes in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill that provides $240 million to replace lead pipes across Minnesota has been signed into law.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the bill signing Tuesday, saying the bill will improve the health and safety of Minnesotans.

"Safe, clean drinking water is a foundational human need - and it is long past time we make it a reality for all Minnesotans," Walz said. "By investing in lead pipe replacement across the state, we're taking the burden off families and homeowners and improving the health and safety of Minnesotans in every corner of the state. This is how we build a safer, cleaner future for our children and grandchildren."

The Minnesota Department of Health estimates there are about 100,000 water service lines in the state that are draining lead into the drinking water.

"Every Minnesotan deserves safe, clean drinking water - full stop," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. "Right now, over 100,000 pipes are leaching lead into our drinking water, presenting the greatest risk to children and pregnant people and disproportionately harming marginalized communities across the state. This is unacceptable, and we're taking action. I am so grateful to the legislators and broad coalition of advocates for recognizing that we can make safe drinking water a reality for everyone."

The bill will provide $240 million to the Public Facilities Authority to create a grant program for replacing water service lines that contain lead.