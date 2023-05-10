Minnesota House approves legislation dedicating $240M to remove lead pipes

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House has approved legislation to map and remove lead pipes across the state. The Minnesota House has agreed to commit $240 million to the removal process.

The bill now goes to Gov. Tim Walz to sign into law.

"This is about making sure we don't end up like Flint, Michigan and don't end up in a situation putting homeowners, children, and the environment at risk," said Walz in April when he first proposed the legislation.

But some areas are already getting a head start.

St. Paul has crews working to replace lead pipes. More than one in four homes in the city still have a lead water service line, meaning the toxic metal - which can cause slow development in children - can still get into drinking water.

The Minnesota Department of Health estimates there are about 100,000 water service lines in the state that are draining lead into the drinking water.