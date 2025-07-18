Application window for 2025 Minnesota e-bike rebates opens July 30

Sen. Mitchell's defense team may rest its case Friday in burglary trial, and more headlines

The window for Minnesotans to apply for a state-funded e-bike rebate will open later this month.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Friday that applications will be open online from 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7.

The rebate will cover 75% of qualifying expenses, which include the bike itself and certain accessories, up to $750. Those selected via random lottery will receive a rebate certificate to present at the time of purchase.

The revenue department said this year's lottery will be held within two weeks of the application period closing.

Last year's lottery was so popular that the number of applicants took down the website upon its initial launch. When the site reopened, the portal closed within 20 minutes because of the influx of applicants. Out of 61,000 hopefuls, 14,000 successfully applied.

Do I qualify for an e-bike rebate?

Applicants must meet a certain set of criteria to be eligible for the rebate, including income limit.

The income limit is based on your 2024 adjusted gross income. For married couples filing jointly, that figure must be under $78,000. Heads of household are capped at $62,000 and all other individuals cannot make more than $41,000.

Individuals with disabilities also qualify and are not subject to income limits.

Applicants must be older than 15 and have lived in Minnesota full-time in 2023 and 2024.