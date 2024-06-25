Minnesota e-bike rebate application reopening next week following initial launch troubles

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota e-bike rebate application period is slated to reopen next week — this time with safeguards in place to manage the high demand.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota IT Services announced that those interested in the rebate can apply beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

When the application period initially launched in early June, technical glitches forced officials to bring the entire system offline. Officials said that despite the expected demand, the state's external vendors could not support the surge in users looking to apply for the rebate.

Less than 80 applications went through successfully. Those applications will be honored.

What will be different about the reopened application process?

According to officials, the reopened application process will feature a virtual waiting room to control the surge of users.

"This is a similar process to what major sports teams use when selling a limited number of tickets for their playoff games," the revenue department said in a news release.

The rebate application will be granted to those by order of when they enter the waiting room. Once granted, the user will have 15 minutes to complete and submit the application.

About 10,000 submissions will be accepted, officials said, so they expect the application window to be brief.

"Once this limit is reached, the rebate application will close, and anyone still in the waiting room will be notified that they cannot apply this year," the revenue department said.

Where do you apply?

Revenue and IT officials say a link to the application will be emailed out prior to the day of the reopening.

You can either follow their social media channels or sign up to receive the email directly.

How much is the e-bike rebate worth?

The rebate is worth 50-75% of the cost of an e-bike and qualifying accessories, up to a maximum of $1,500. Rebates will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The state says that total rebates are limited to $2 million a year in 2024 and 2025.

The rebate is determined by an applicant's 2023 income.

To estimate your rebate based on your income, click here.

Who is eligible for the e-bike rebate?



In order to be eligible for the rebate, a person must be at least 15 years old. They have to have lived in Minnesota for the current year and the previous year and must not have been claimed as a dependent in 2023.

For more information, including a list of approved retailers, click here.