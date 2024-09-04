72% of e-bike rebates have been redeemed as expiration date nears

First round of e-bike rebates to expire soon, state says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The deadline is fast approaching for the first wave of recipients to redeem their e-bike rebate.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says roughly 72% of the rebates have been redeemed. They're set to expire two months from when they were issued, and the first wave will expire on Sept. 10.

Earlier this summer the rebate program launched to so much enthusiasm that it took down the application website. On the second attempt, the portal closed within 20 minutes due to the influx of applicants.

In all, 14,000 people successfully applied for the rebate program out of 61,000 hopefuls.

The rebate is worth 50-75% of the cost of an e-bike and qualifying accessories, up to a maximum of $1,500. Another round of rebates will be issued in 2025.

The Department of Revenue says that the rebate certificates cannot be used after they expire. Once the unused rebates become void, the department will then begin issuing more certificates to those on the waitlist in October.