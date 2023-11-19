Watch CBS News
2 robbed at gas station in Brooklyn Park

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Two people were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening, according to police.

The robbery occurred at Winner Gas at Brookdale Drive and Humboldt Avenue around 6:15 p.m., the city's police department said.

Two suspects, both males, used a handgun to rob two people of their cell phones, police said, then fled the scene.

The robbery is being investigated.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 11:54 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

