2 robbed at gas station in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Two people were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening, according to police.

The robbery occurred at Winner Gas at Brookdale Drive and Humboldt Avenue around 6:15 p.m., the city's police department said.

Two suspects, both males, used a handgun to rob two people of their cell phones, police said, then fled the scene.

The robbery is being investigated.

READ MORE: Driver in stolen vehicle causes crash before escaping in Brooklyn Park, police say