Driver in stolen vehicle causes crash before escaping in Brooklyn Park, police say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A driver in a stolen vehicle hit another car while fleeing police in Brooklyn Park early Sunday, authorities said.

The suspect ultimately eluded capture, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said. The incident began around 3 a.m. when officers on patrol saw a vehicle that was reported stolen on the 7400 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but they fled to the 7100 block of Zane Avenue North and hit another car, police said. The suspect then drove into oncoming traffic and police stopped pursuing.

No one in the vehicle that was hit was injured.

Police are investigating.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 9:59 AM CST

