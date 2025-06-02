2 new measles cases confirmed in Minnesota as total climbs to 4; health officials urge vaccination

Here's what you need to know about measles, according to doctors

Two more cases of Measles have been confirmed in Minnesota, bringing the total number of cases in 2025 to four, according to a release sent by the Department of Health on Monday.

One case is an unvaccinated child from Dakota County, who was infectious while at Nickelodeon Universe in Mall of America on May 24. Health officials are asking anyone who was at the mall between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. that day to watch for symptoms that develop between May 31 and June 14. Anyone who is unvaccinated or has not had measles are most at risk of contracting the virus, officials said.

The child has not traveled outside of Minnesota in the last month and had no known exposures.

"Anytime we confirm a case of measles unrelated to travel that has no known source, it is worrying," Jessica Hancock-Allen, infectious disease division director at MDH, said in the release. "This is because it could be a sign that measles is spreading in the community undetected by public health and healthcare systems. It is uncertain where the child was exposed and whether others may have been exposed."

The other confirmed case is a Washington County adult whose vaccination status is unverified, the state agency says.

Both individuals are recovering at home.

Minnesota officials are working with local health departments and other locations in the Twin Cities to notify those who were exposed to either case.

The agency confirmed the first case on March 24 in a Hennepin County adult who had recently traveled domestically and internationally, and the second confirmed case announced in April was an infant less than 1 year old. The infant was diagnosed with the virus while in another country, and wasn't infectious when they returned to Minnesota.

MDH says the best way to prevent measles is through immunization. Officials recommend children receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — the first at 12 to 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old. Minnesota immunization records can be found here.

So far this year, the U.S. has reported 1,088 cases of measles, with more than 720 in Texas alone.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and in some cases can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death.

