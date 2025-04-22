Second measles case of 2025 reported in Minnesota as cases surge nationwide

Here's what you need to know about measles, according to doctors

As Minnesota's second measles case of the year was reported last week, health professionals are keeping a close eye after an uptick in 2024.

"Measles is such a terrible disease. I've seen children die of it myself," said Dr. Mark Schleiss, a pediatric infectious disease expert with M Health Fairview and the University of Minnesota Medical School. "It's a respiratory virus, so it's spread by respiratory secretions."

The Minnesota Department of Health says the most recent measles case "involves a resident under the age of 1 who was diagnosed in another country." The infant "wasn't infectious when they returned to Minnesota."

It's only the second case in the state this year, following 70 cases in 2024 — the second highest total in the past 15 years.

But with more than 700 cases reported across the country, 2025 marks the second-highest number of cases in decades.

A map from the CBS News data team tracks confirmed cases by the CDC nationwide. Texas alone has reported more than 600 cases and the deaths of two school-aged children.

When asked what the solution is, Schleiss said immunization.

"It prevents infection, we know that it's incredibly effective," Schleiss said.

Another Twin Cities doctor agrees.

"Measles has been well controlled here in the United States, that all has to do with the rate of immunization," said Dr. Eric Barth, a pediatrician for Allina Health.

So does the country's secretary of health and human services.

"My position is, is that people should be getting the measles vaccine, but the government should not be mandating it," said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an exclusive interview with CBS News.

Health experts say the vaccine has been proven effective, but they still rely on community members to do their part.

"The best we can do is present the data and present the information," Schleiss added.