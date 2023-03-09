18-year-old woman shot, killed by mother identified

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities have announced the name of a woman shot and killed by her mother during a fight Saturday morning in north Minneapolis.

Curstin Hailey Pope, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say they got the call about a shooting at the 3600 block of Dupont Avenue around 6 a.m. Saturday. They believe a minor dispute led to the shooting and a single bullet went through Pope's abdomen and hit her 13-year-old brother.

Pope's death is the 11th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

Her 39-year-old mother was taken into custody but has yet to be formally charged with any crime.