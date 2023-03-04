Police: Mother arrested after dispute leads to gunfire, killing 18-year-old daughter, injuring 13-year-old son

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after they say a gun went off during a fight, leaving an 18-year-old woman dead and her 13-year-old brother injured in a north Minneapolis home. Their mother has been taken into custody.

Officials say they got the call about the shooting at the 3600 block of Dupont Avenue around 6 a.m. They believe a minor dispute led to the shooting and a single bullet went through the 18-year-old's abdomen and hit the 13-year-old.

The 18-year-old woman died at the hospital. The son was also hospitalized but is expected to recover.

There were three other children in the home at the time, police say.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the incident "speaks to the risk that is involved when a handgun is available, and there is some sort of disagreement going on."

"This is an absolutely tragic result this morning, for this family and one that will have consequences on all of them for the rest of their lives," O'Hara added.

This is the 11th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, police say.