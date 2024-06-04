16-year-old girl in critical condition after near drowning on the Crow River

HANOVER, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a near drowning incident Sunday on the Crow River.

Wright County Deputies were called to the Crow River a little after 1 p.m. on a possible drowning. At the scene deputies learned that a woman, a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy entered the Crow River. The woman and girl were on paddle boards while the boy was in a kayak.

While on the river, all three collided with trees that were overhanging into the river and fell into the water.

The woman and boy were able to get free but the girl was stuck and pulled under the water. She was pulled from the river by her father and a bystander.

First responders were able to provide lifesaving procedures and obtained a pulse. She was then taken to Children's Hospital.

Officials say that the girl was wearing a life-jacket when she went into the river.

She remains in critical condition.